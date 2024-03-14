Malakhra or malakhro, one of the oldest wrestling games in Sindh, Pakistan, stands as a tes­tament to Pakistan’s rich cultur­al heritage, particularly celebrat­ed in the province of Sindh during special occasions like fairs.

Malakhra stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Sindhi culture, embodying the strength, diversity, and vitality of its people. As a traditional wrestling game, Malakhra not only showcases the physical prowess of its partici­pants but also serves as a reposi­tory of cultural values, traditions, and collective memories. By pre­serving and promoting Malakhra, societies can celebrate their heri­tage and foster a sense of continu­ity between the past, present, and future. Thus, Malakhra remains a cherished symbol of Sindh’s iden­tity, uniting communities.

The match begins with both wrestlers tying a twisted cloth around the opponent’s waist. Each one then holds onto the opponent’s waist cloth and tries to throw him to the ground. Malakhra is one of the favourite sports in Sindh, Pak­istan. Malakhara matches are gen­erally held on holidays and feature in all fairs and festivals, specifically in villages in Sindh, Pakistan.

This traditional game embod­ies the essence of friendship and skill, captivating participants and spectators alike with its unique blend of athletics and tradition. As a cherished part of the nation’s sporting tapestry, Malakhro rep­resents more than just a game—it symbolises the spirit of unity and pride that resonates throughout Sindh’s diverse landscape.

FAROOQUE KHOSO,

Johi.