March Nutrition Month & Ramadan

Use herbs and spices to lower the salt, sugar and fat reduction to im­prove heath during Ramadan.

During Ramadan, salt, sugar and fat are consumed excessively. The salt added during cooking should be sufficient for your body; however, we consume many salty side dishes, such as deep-fried foods, olives, pick­les, sauces, and cheeses. Reduce salty foods during Ramadan to avoid get­ting too thirsty during the day.

Excessive salt, sugars, and fat leads to cardiovascular disease, chronic in­flammation, gut imbalance, bloating and strong cravings. A healthy diet is essential for those who wish to con­tinue benefiting from the blessing of the Ramadan fasts, as getting sick means that you can no longer fast. Sensible cooking strategies can help you enjoy your food without wreck­ing your health.

Reduce unhealthy foods contain­ing extra salt, sugar, or fat by improv­ing food flavor with herbs and spic­es. Adding fresh herbs and spices to your meals can help you heal by re­ducing inflammation and reducing sugar cravings by better balancing blood sugar. Both offer a variety of health benefits without adding extra calories, salt, sugar, or fat.

Salt affects how we perceive bit­terness and sweetness. Studies re­veal that spicy flavors enhance a dish’s saltiness and sweetness. If you reduce the salt and sweet in a recipe and increase its flavor, the dish may still taste salty or sweet enough for you.

Sweet foods will vary in levels of fat and sugar, but they tend to be high in calories. Certain spices increase the intensity of the sweetness in food such as vanilla, cinnamon, clove, car­damom, and saffron. Salt alternatives to increase the intensity of salty feel­ing include black pepper, red pepper, green capsicum pepper, oregano, ba­sil, soy, sage, bay leaves, curry patta (leaves).

After breaking fast, it is common for people to feel bloated. Using cer­tain herbs and spices helps digestion. Common spices include ginger, cum­in, turmeric, ajwain or carom seeds, fennel seeds (aniseed), and pepper­mint.

Adding vinegar, garlic, onion, gin­ger, and lemon can further improve the flavour. Fresh vegetables can be included in your diet with homemade dips and sauces – please ensure that you keep the salt low in these dips.

Reduce dietary fat by choosing lower-fat or reduced-fat dairy prod­ucts or dairy alternatives. Grill, bake, poach or steam food rather than fry­ing or roasting (both of which require oil). Measure oil with a teaspoon to control the amount you use; or use an oil spray sparingly.

Simply spicing up your diet can help you consume less salt, sugar and fat.

“March Nutrition Month” is cele­brated around the globe every year. Since 2008, Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society has celebrated this month via many inclusive activities. This year’s theme is “Beyond the Ta­ble” which encourages everyone to adopt healthy eating and physical ac­tivity plans to achieve and maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of chronic disease and promote overall health. Why not benefit from some of these in this month as Ramadan dietary practices will be a common theme in many of these activities!

DR. REZZAN KHAN

–The writer is consultant nutri­tionist at Shifa International Hos­pital, Islamabad