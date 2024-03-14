Mian Aslam Iqbal advises to nominate other opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Mian Aslam Iqbal advised the party to nominate an alternative opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly.

The appointment of the opposition leader, deputy opposition leader and parliamentary leader will be made in the Punjab Assembly.

Mian Aslam Iqbal proposed to make an alternative leader as the opposition leader due to the barriers of the Punjab government.

According to the sources, the PTI leader will be made the opposition leader after taking oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly.