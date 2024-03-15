Minister reviews mining issue

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Mines and Min­erals Department (MMD) Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani reviewed various aspects of mining and quarrying at a meeting, held here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by officials from the Mines and Minerals Depart­ment, which particularly focused on enhancing transparency in revenue generation and leasing processes. Ad­ditionally, directives were issued for expediting completion of iron ore and coal projects in Chiniot. Sardar Gor­chani expressed gratitude towards Punjab chief minister for choosing him as the MMD minister. He reiterated his commitment to serving the province without personal agenda and ensur­ing unhindered progress in legitimate mining activities. Highlighting the potential of southern Punjab’s miner­al-rich areas, the minister proposed utilising revenue from salt mines to bolster the province’s economic con­dition. The minister commended the diligent efforts of all officers and em­phasised collective endeavours for advancing societal welfare through governmental initiatives. Director General of Mines Rana Abdul Shakoor, Commissioner of Mines Labour Wel­fare and Chief Inspector of Mines, Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry attended.