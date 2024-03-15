Friday, March 15, 2024
Minister visits Qasr-e-Behbood, reviews ongoing initiatives

Agencies
March 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt Wednesday visited Qasr-e-Behbood, a women development centre, in Model Town Lahore. Accompanied by Amina Munir, the Director General of Social Welfare, the minister inspected the institute’s ongoing programmes and activities. During the visit, he commended the institute’s efforts and provided guidance for further enhancements. Highlighting the pivotal role of economically empowered women in societal development, the minister emphasised the importance of initiatives aimed at fostering women’s skills and knowledge.

Agencies

