Misused opportunities

The primary purpose of providing scholarships at the university level is to offer an opportunity to talented students who are financially deprived and incapable of meeting the higher educational costs. This enables them to pursue higher education with ease and comfort.
Unfortunately, many deserving students, including orphans, are not provided with scholarships, while students from financially stable families, who may not even deserve or qualify for the scholarship, manage to secure it. This happens because they submit fake computerised salary slips along with other required documents. They often misuse the stipend amount to indulge in luxuries such as purchasing iPhones, hosting parties, and engaging in such activities. On the other hand, the most deserving students suffer from anxiety and depression due to the unavailability of scholarships.
The university’s concerned department should personally and honestly evaluate the applications of the students and shortlist the most deserving and suitable candidates for the scholarship. Regardless of how much time the smooth evaluation takes, it should be conducted after careful and comprehensive inquiry.
MUHAMMAD DARWESH,
Sukkur.