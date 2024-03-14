Thursday, March 14, 2024
Misused opportunities

March 14, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

The primary purpose of pro­viding scholarships at the uni­versity level is to offer an oppor­tunity to talented students who are financially deprived and inca­pable of meeting the higher edu­cational costs. This enables them to pursue higher education with ease and comfort. 

Unfortunately, many deserving students, including orphans, are not provided with scholarships, while students from financially stable families, who may not even deserve or qualify for the schol­arship, manage to secure it. This happens because they submit fake computerised salary slips along with other required documents. They often misuse the stipend amount to indulge in luxuries such as purchasing iPhones, hosting parties, and engaging in such activ­ities. On the other hand, the most deserving students suffer from anxiety and depression due to the unavailability of scholarships.

The university’s concerned de­partment should personally and honestly evaluate the applications of the students and shortlist the most deserving and suitable can­didates for the scholarship. Re­gardless of how much time the smooth evaluation takes, it should be conducted after careful and comprehensive inquiry.

LHC allows restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehri

MUHAMMAD DARWESH,

Sukkur.

