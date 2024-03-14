Mohsin Naqvi takes charge of Ministry of Interior

ISLAMABAD - Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday took charge of the Ministry of Interi­or as the 49th federal in­terior minister. He will also hold the additional portfolio of Minister for Narcotics Control.

Interior Secretary Af­tab Akbar Durrani and senior officials of the held ministry welcomed the minister on his arrival.

After a detailed intro­duction with the senior officials of the minis­try, an important meet­ing was presided over by the interior minister. Naqvi said that peace and security of the peo­ple would be ensured in the country, according to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry. The minister was given a detailed briefing re­garding the Ministry of Interior and its subsid­iaries.

Later, Naqvi paid a visit to the Ministry of Narcot­ics Control. Federal Sec­retary Capt (Retd) Mu­nir Azam gave a detailed briefing to the minister about functions of the ministry.

The minister decid­ed not to use his office of the Narcotics Control Ministry and will retain only one office for him in the Ministry of Interi­or. One office is enough for me and the other one would be waste of resources, the minister was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. He also directed that his staff working in that of­fice should be deputed to some other departments of the ministry.

The minister also vis­ited the Headquarters of the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA).

“FIA is an important institution related to national security and we have to bring it at par with internation­al standards,” the min­ister said this while ad­dressing a meeting of officials of the coun­try’s premier investiga­tion agency.

Giving policy guide­lines, Naqvi said that FIA had to play an important role in curbing spuri­ous medicines available in the market, electrici­ty theft, illegal currency business, human smug­gling and smuggling of dollars abroad.