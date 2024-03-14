Mohsin Naqvi takes charge of Ministry of Interior

ISLAMABAD - Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday took charge of the Ministry of Interior as the 49th federal interior minister. He will also hold the additional portfolio of Minister for Narcotics Control.
Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani and senior officials of the held ministry welcomed the minister on his arrival.
After a detailed introduction with the senior officials of the ministry, an important meeting was presided over by the interior minister. Naqvi said that peace and security of the people would be ensured in the country, according to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry. The minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the Ministry of Interior and its subsidiaries.
Later, Naqvi paid a visit to the Ministry of Narcotics Control. Federal Secretary Capt (Retd) Munir Azam gave a detailed briefing to the minister about functions of the ministry.
The minister decided not to use his office of the Narcotics Control Ministry and will retain only one office for him in the Ministry of Interior. One office is enough for me and the other one would be waste of resources, the minister was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. He also directed that his staff working in that office should be deputed to some other departments of the ministry.
The minister also visited the Headquarters of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
“FIA is an important institution related to national security and we have to bring it at par with international standards,” the minister said this while addressing a meeting of officials of the country’s premier investigation agency.
Giving policy guidelines, Naqvi said that FIA had to play an important role in curbing spurious medicines available in the market, electricity theft, illegal currency business, human smuggling and smuggling of dollars abroad.