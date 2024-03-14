Multan Sultans bowlers shine, restrict Peshawar Zalmi to 146

Multan Sultans’ bowlers excelled and restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 146/7 in the crucial Qualifier of the HBL PSL 9 at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday night.

Peshawar Zalmi's innings got off to a shaky start, with opener Saim Ayub departing for just 1 run, caught by Yasir Khan off the bowling of David Willey in the very first over. The early setback, however, set the stage for Captain Babar Azam to anchor the innings. Demonstrating his class and composure, Azam crafted a well-made 46 off 42 deliveries, including five boundaries, before being bowled by Chris Jordan in a pivotal moment of the match.

Mohammad Haris, known for his aggressive batting style, contributed a quick 22 off 14 balls, bolstering the Zalmi's momentum. However, his promising knock was cut short by Mohammad Ali, thanks to a catch behind the stumps by Mohammad Rizwan.

The middle order witnessed mixed fortunes with Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Rovman Powell adding 24 and 12 runs respectively, but Usama Mir's spellbinding bowling saw Kohler-Cadmore's dismissal, leaving Zalmi searching for vital runs. Mir's excellent control and variations earned him figures of 2 for 16, making him a standout performer for the Sultans.

Despite efforts from the lower order, including a gritty 14 not out from Luke Wood, Zalmi struggled to capitalize in the final overs. Aamer Jamal's quick departure for just 1 run, bowled by Abbas Afridi, highlighted the Sultans' dominance in the death overs.

The Sultans' bowling unit, led by Usama Mir and supported by Chris Jordan (2-28), Mohammad Ali (1-13), Abbas Afridi (1-21), and David Willey (1-31), showcased a collective effort that kept the Zalmi batsmen in check throughout their innings.

SCORES IN BRIEF

Peshawar Zalmi 146/7 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 46, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 24, Mohammad Haris 22; Usama Mir 2-16, Chris Jordan 2-28) vs Multan Sultans.