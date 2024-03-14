NA resolution demands ZAB case verdict must be overturned

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly resumed its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednes­day with Deputy Speak­er Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the chair.

The House offered fateha for the depart­ed souls of fishermen drowned in a recent in­cident when their boat capsized in the open sea. The House also prayed for the departed souls of those, who died in different incidents across Pakistan.

The National Assem­bly passed a resolu­tion demanding that the verdict given in the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case must be overturned. The resolution moved by Shazia Marri further demanded the Federal Government to offi­cially declare former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a Shaheed and national democratic hero. It also called for conferring Nishan-e-Pakistan upon Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The resolu­tion further demanded the establishment of Nis­han-e-Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Award for workers and ac­tivists, who have fought and sacrificed their lives for true democracy in Pakistan. The House has now been ad­journed to meet again on Friday at 11 a.m. The nom­inated opposition leader in the national assembly Omar Ayub claimed that the coa­lition government wants to appoint Chief Election Com­missioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as ambassador of Can­ada. Speaking on the Point of Order, Omar Ayub on be­half of opposition demand­ed resignation of CEC for his alleged involvement in Feb­ruary 08 polls. About ban on meetings with former prime minister Imran Khan for two weeks, Ayub asked Speaker National Assembly to issue order to Adiala Jail for the arrangement meet­ing with their leader. “It is our right to meet our leader. Speaker National Assembly should issued order to jail authority,” SIC’s lawmker Omar Ayub, on a point of or­der. He demanded clear cut instructions should be giv­en to jail authorities about arrangement of a meeting with former Prime Minister Imran Khan. About privilege motion, he raised concerns for misbehave with his party members. “I have been fac­ing dozens of cases includ­ing motorcycle theft case,” he said they have been elect­ed here after getting hun­dreds of thousands of votes but this attitude by authori­ties is unacceptable. “If they did not have the right then it should be told that the house is now redundant,” he said, and got respond from the chair that some of the raised matter pertain­ing to Home Minister Pun­jab and other in the domain of the court. Gohar Khan, the chairman of Khan’s Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf par­ty, has also demanded res­ignation of the CEC. Gohar Khan from SIC, on point of order, said it was not unani­mously passed as their par­ty was not taken into con­fidence before moving this resolution.