NA resolution demands ZAB case verdict must be overturned

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly resumed its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday with Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the chair.
The House offered fateha for the departed souls of fishermen drowned in a recent incident when their boat capsized in the open sea. The House also prayed for the departed souls of those, who died in different incidents across Pakistan.
The National Assembly passed a resolution demanding that the verdict given in the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case must be overturned. The resolution moved by Shazia Marri further demanded the Federal Government to officially declare former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a Shaheed and national democratic hero. It also called for conferring Nishan-e-Pakistan upon Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The resolution further demanded the establishment of Nishan-e-Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Award for workers and activists, who have fought and sacrificed their lives for true democracy in Pakistan. The House has now been adjourned to meet again on Friday at 11 a.m. The nominated opposition leader in the national assembly Omar Ayub claimed that the coalition government wants to appoint Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as ambassador of Canada. Speaking on the Point of Order, Omar Ayub on behalf of opposition demanded resignation of CEC for his alleged involvement in February 08 polls. About ban on meetings with former prime minister Imran Khan for two weeks, Ayub asked Speaker National Assembly to issue order to Adiala Jail for the arrangement meeting with their leader. “It is our right to meet our leader. Speaker National Assembly should issued order to jail authority,” SIC’s lawmker Omar Ayub, on a point of order. He demanded clear cut instructions should be given to jail authorities about arrangement of a meeting with former Prime Minister Imran Khan. About privilege motion, he raised concerns for misbehave with his party members. “I have been facing dozens of cases including motorcycle theft case,” he said they have been elected here after getting hundreds of thousands of votes but this attitude by authorities is unacceptable. “If they did not have the right then it should be told that the house is now redundant,” he said, and got respond from the chair that some of the raised matter pertaining to Home Minister Punjab and other in the domain of the court. Gohar Khan, the chairman of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has also demanded resignation of the CEC. Gohar Khan from SIC, on point of order, said it was not unanimously passed as their party was not taken into confidence before moving this resolution.