No attempt made to get Pak GSP+ status revoked: PTI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), rejecting the statement of Information Minister At­taullah Tarar, said on Wednes­day that the party of former prime minister Imran Khan had neither written any let­ter to European Union (EU) to revoke Pakistan’s GSP+ status nor had any plan to do so.

A PTI spokesperson strong­ly reacted to the information minister’s press confer­ence and dubbed his alle­gations as “baseless and groundless accusations”, which, he said, were noth­ing but “a pack of lies, rub­bish and nonsense.” The PTI spokesperson made it clear that the party had neither written any letter to the EU nor was there any plan to do so. Rather, it was only after PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan’s as­surance, the IMF agreed to release the second tranche of its bailout package for Pakistan, he added. He re­minded that the efforts of PTI and its party founder Khan for the success of the IMF programme were be­fore everyone even in the face of the worst oppres­sion and suppression and political victimisation. The PTI spokesperson chal­lenged that the informa­tion minister should mus­ter the courage to tell the truth to the nation that ac­tually the programme was delayed due to “stubborn­ness of then finance minis­ter Ishaq Dar and his party, which was even admitted openly by the then PML-N’s ministers.