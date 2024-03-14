No attempt made to get Pak GSP+ status revoked: PTI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), rejecting the statement of Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, said on Wednesday that the party of former prime minister Imran Khan had neither written any letter to European Union (EU) to revoke Pakistan’s GSP+ status nor had any plan to do so.
A PTI spokesperson strongly reacted to the information minister’s press conference and dubbed his allegations as “baseless and groundless accusations”, which, he said, were nothing but “a pack of lies, rubbish and nonsense.” The PTI spokesperson made it clear that the party had neither written any letter to the EU nor was there any plan to do so. Rather, it was only after PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan’s assurance, the IMF agreed to release the second tranche of its bailout package for Pakistan, he added. He reminded that the efforts of PTI and its party founder Khan for the success of the IMF programme were before everyone even in the face of the worst oppression and suppression and political victimisation. The PTI spokesperson challenged that the information minister should muster the courage to tell the truth to the nation that actually the programme was delayed due to “stubbornness of then finance minister Ishaq Dar and his party, which was even admitted openly by the then PML-N’s ministers.