NUML holds condolence reference for former professors

ISLAMABAD - A condolence reference was organised by the National Uni­versity of Modern Languages (NUML) to pay glowing tribute to its two former professors and heads of Departments; Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq Yousafzai (Late) and Prof. Dr. Allah Baksh Malik (Late) for their remark­able efforts to promote educa­tion, research, and the univer­sity in the country. Condolence reference was organized by the Arabic department in collab­oration with the department of Islamic Thought & Culture and department of Education­al Sciences NUML. Founding and former Rector NUML Brig (Retd) Dr. Aziz Ahmed Khan was the chief guest while Rec­tor NUML Major General Sha­hid Mahmood Kayani (Retd), Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Deans, Direc­tors, Heads of Departments, and family members of the de­ceased professors also attend­ed the ceremony.

Former Rector Dr. Aziz Ahmed Khan, in his address shared his memories and ex­perience with both the de­ceased professors and said that both were wonderful per­sonalities. He said that their contribution for NUML will be remembered ever. He thanked NUML administration for talking such steps to remem­ber their professors.

Later, Rector NUML Ma­jor General Shahid Mahmood Kayani in his address appreci­ated the outstanding services of both the personalities and prayed for the deceased fami­lies to bear this irreparable loss.