Thursday, March 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

OGRA takes notice against illegal hoarding of LPG

PR
March 14, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Oil and Gas Regulatory Author­ity (OGRA) has taken no­tice of the market reports regarding a surge in LPG prices even though ample stocks of LPG molecules are sufficiently available in the country.

Apparently, an initial scrutiny of the matter re­veals that hoarding of LPG stocks is the primary cause of the artificial increase in LPG prices and some un­scrupulous elements are artificially restraining the stock from consumers ap­proach and are selling the product beyond OGRA pre­scribed LPG prices.

In this context, OGRA has communicated to the Pro­vincial Chief Secretaries to direct the local govern­ments for taking immediate necessary action against il­legal hoarders and ensure the sale of LPG on OGRA prescribed prices to the end consumers. Further­more, Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division has also issued letters to the Chief Secretaries for appropriate actions.

Canadian High Commissioner visits Meesaq Center in PS Cantt

Additionally, OGRA En­forcement teams are al­ready in the field to monitor the stocks and ensure sale of LPG on prescribed prices.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1710387179.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024