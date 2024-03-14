OGRA takes notice against illegal hoarding of LPG

ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Author­ity (OGRA) has taken no­tice of the market reports regarding a surge in LPG prices even though ample stocks of LPG molecules are sufficiently available in the country.

Apparently, an initial scrutiny of the matter re­veals that hoarding of LPG stocks is the primary cause of the artificial increase in LPG prices and some un­scrupulous elements are artificially restraining the stock from consumers ap­proach and are selling the product beyond OGRA pre­scribed LPG prices.

In this context, OGRA has communicated to the Pro­vincial Chief Secretaries to direct the local govern­ments for taking immediate necessary action against il­legal hoarders and ensure the sale of LPG on OGRA prescribed prices to the end consumers. Further­more, Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division has also issued letters to the Chief Secretaries for appropriate actions.

Additionally, OGRA En­forcement teams are al­ready in the field to monitor the stocks and ensure sale of LPG on prescribed prices.