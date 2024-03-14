Thursday, March 14, 2024
Operation against encroachments held

Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  On the directives of TMA Peshawar Direc­tor East and Deputy Director Regula­tion, Chief Demolition Inspector Fazal Mehmood, along with the demolition staff, conducted an operation against encroachments in various areas of Pe­shawar City. The demolition staff car­ried out a comprehensive operation targeting encroachments in key areas including Hashtnagri, Rampura Gate, Ghanta Ghar, Church Road, Kohati Gate, and Namak Mundi. During the raid, a significant quantity of goods lying out­side the shops was seized.

In response to the operation, the Capital Metropolitan Administration issued a stern warning to shopkeepers, urging them to refrain from encroach­ing on public space and to ensure their valuables are kept within their shops. Additionally, shopkeepers were in­structed to keep footpaths clear for public traffic.

