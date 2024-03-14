Operation against encroachments held

PESHAWAR - On the directives of TMA Peshawar Director East and Deputy Director Regulation, Chief Demolition Inspector Fazal Mehmood, along with the demolition staff, conducted an operation against encroachments in various areas of Peshawar City. The demolition staff carried out a comprehensive operation targeting encroachments in key areas including Hashtnagri, Rampura Gate, Ghanta Ghar, Church Road, Kohati Gate, and Namak Mundi. During the raid, a significant quantity of goods lying outside the shops was seized.
In response to the operation, the Capital Metropolitan Administration issued a stern warning to shopkeepers, urging them to refrain from encroaching on public space and to ensure their valuables are kept within their shops. Additionally, shopkeepers were instructed to keep footpaths clear for public traffic.