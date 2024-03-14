Over 1.8m hampers delivered under Ramazan package in Punjab

LAHORE - On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab gov­ernment delivered over 1.8 million hampers containing food and oth­er items to deserving families at their doorsteps under the Nigah­ban Ramazan package, provincial authorities briefed the chief secre­tary on Wednesday.

The briefing was given at a meeting, presided over by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, called to review the measures tak­en to provide relief to people dur­ing the holy month of fasting. The chief secretary was informed that vegetables and fruits were pro­vided to 77,000 consumers at dis­counted prices in 51 agriculture fair price shops set up in Ramazan bazaars. He was briefed that the authorities had intensified the on­going crackdown on profiteers, arresting 511 persons and lodg­ing 156 FIRs across the province. The price magistrates also im­posed fine amounting to Rs7.5 lakh over violations.

The meeting decided that the prices of vegetables and fruits in agriculture markets (mandis) would be determined under the supervision of the senior officers of the district administration and all deputy commissioners would meet the ‘Arhtis’ to persuade them to increase the supply of com­modities. Taking notice of sale of flour at higher than the notified price, the chief secretary sought a report from the deputy com­missioners of Rawalpindi, Kasur, Hafizabad and Vehari. He men­tioned that the persons involved in fleecing consumers would be dealt with an iron hand. The CS appreciated the efforts of deputy commissioner Sialkot for bringing down the price of tomato by Rs30 in a single day.

The secretaries of industries and agriculture departments gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that due to effective ad­ministrative measures and moni­toring, a downward trend in pric­es of commodities is emerging. The crackdown on hoarders and profiteers is underway on the instructions of the Chief Minis­ter of Punjab. They said that the Agriculture Department had es­tablished 51 fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars to supply fruits and vegetables at discounted rates by giving subsidies on 13 items. These items include pota­toes, onions, tomatoes, bananas, gram flour, gram pulse, pumpkin, garlic, lemons, apples, dates, gua­vas, and melons.

The additional chief secretary, chairman PITB and officials con­cerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners partic­ipated through video-link.