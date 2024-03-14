Thursday, March 14, 2024
Pakistan Army win National Shooting Championship

Staff Reporter
March 14, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Army won the National Shooting Champi­onship 2024 held in Karachi, said a press release received here on Wednesday. Accord­ing to the ISPR, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force took part in the 31st edition of the games. Sindh, Punjab, Wap­da, Police and Federal Rifles Association also participated in the event. Both men and women shooters displayed their prowess. According to the ISPR, Pakistan Army grabbed 16 gold medals to clinch the first position. Pak­istan Navy won 15 gold, 16 silver and six bronze medals to secure second spot while PAF finished 3rd, Wapda 4th and Sindh 5th. Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz distributed prizes among the winners. 

Staff Reporter

