Thursday, March 14, 2024
Pakistan sets minimum Fitrana, Fidya at Rs300 for Ramazan

Web Desk
7:33 PM | March 14, 2024
Chairman of the Shariah Board Pakistan, Sheikh Al-Hadith Professor Dr. Mufti Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Jalali Thursday announced that the minimum Sadaqah Fitr (Fitrana) and Fidya for fasting this year was set at Rs300 per person, roughly equivalent to two kilograms of wheat flour.

In a statement, he emphasized the importance of philanthropists and affluent individuals contributing Sadaqah Fitr and Fidya by their financial capacity, with values set at Rs600 for oats, Rs2,400 for dates, and Rs4,400 for raisins.

Similarly, he outlined the Fidya rates for fasting the entire month of Ramazan, which are Rs9,000 for wheat flour, Rs18,000 for oats, Rs72,000 for dates, and Rs132,000 for raisins.

Dr. Jalali clarified that Fidya for fasting was intended for individuals who were chronically ill or unable to fast with no prospect of recovery.

Travelers and those temporarily unable to fast were obligated to make up for missed fasts, as Fidya could not be a substitute for abstaining from fasting, he maintained. 

