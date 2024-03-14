Thursday, March 14, 2024
Parvez Elahi to contest for by-election on PP-32

Web Desk
5:32 PM | March 14, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has decided to vie for by-election. 

Sources say former chief minister Parvez Elahi will contest from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-32, Gujrat, in the by-election. 

The Punjab Assembly seat was vacated by Chaudhry Salik Hussain after being sworn in as an MNA. The family has got Parvez Elahi's signature on the nomination papers to be submitted for the by-election. 

The stage for the by-elections on 12 constituencies of Punjab will be set on April 21. The by-elections will be conducted on the seats vacated by Shehbaz Sharif of Kasur, Maryam Nawaz of Lahore, NA-119, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Hamza Shehbaz. 

The by-elections will be held on four provincial and one national assembly constituencies. The polling will be held in Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Talagang, Wazirabad, Narowal, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, and DG Khan.

Positive IMF review outcome hopes propel Pakistan stocks by 1.59pc

