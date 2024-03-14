The invention of the steam engine by James Watt in the late 18th century revolutionised industry and transportation, sparking the In­dustrial Revolution. Watt’s improvements to Thom­as Newcomen’s design made steam engines more efficient and practical, leading to widespread adop­tion in factories, mines, and railways. By harness­ing the power of steam, Watt’s engine facilitated the mechanisation of production processes, significant­ly boosting productivity and transforming society. This innovation accelerated economic growth, ex­panded trade networks, and spurred urbanisation. The steam engine’s impact reverberated globally, laying the foundation for modern industrial society and shaping the course of human history.