PBPC hosts Ikram Sehgal’s book launch in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI - Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Pakistan Business Professional Council (PBPC) hosted the book launch of “Terms of Frustration”, the 13th volume of Ikram Seh­gal’s series, “A Personal Chronicle of Pakistan” on March 6, 2024, at the Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi. Dr Qaiser Anis, the founding presi­dent of the PBPC, welcomed the assembled guests and dignitaries highlighting the collective efforts of the council in promoting Paki­stan’s interests and various initia­tives, such as vocational training for Pakistani workers and efforts to reduce cost of doing business.

Expressing his admiration and respect for Ikram Sehgal, HH Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan acknowledged his con­tributions to Pakistan, praising his wisdom, intellectual capacity, and courage. Highlighting the im­portance of Ikram Sehgal’s book, he said, “It is a work of both cur­rent and historical importance offering readers an invaluable perspective on Pakistan’s jour­ney.” He called it an outstanding series that documents personal thoughts and experiences related to Pakistan enhancing its history and position in world affairs.

“A Personal Chronicle of Paki­stan” meticulously chronicles sig­nificant events and lesser-known anecdotes from 1980 to 2020. Comprising over 7570 pages, this includes over 2000 articles, offer­ing readers a journey through the nation’s socio-political evolution. Each volume explores key events and sheds light on the country’s social, political, and economic landscape. It is a vital reference for understanding Pakistan’s tra­jectory and shaping its future.

A defense and security analyst, Ikram Sehgal shared his profound experience as a former Pakistan army officer. His previous works include “Escape from Oblivion” and “Blood over Different Shades of Green”. Expressing his deep gratitude and admiration for HH Sheikh Nahayan Ikram Sehgal highlighted their journey over the past 25 years. He acknowledged the invaluable guidance and en­couragement he has received, par­ticularly regarding complexities of corporate governance and bank­ing. He also expressed a desire to preserve this history of their shared experiences, emphasizing importance HH’s contribution as UAE’s Minister of Higher Educa­tion for over 25 years to shaping the UAE’s success in education.