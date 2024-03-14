PM appoints retired bureaucrat as IRSA chairman

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister of Pakistan has appointed a retired bureaucrat as the chairman of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).
The Prime Minister has seen and is pleased to appoint a retired BS-22 federal government officer, from the proposed panel at para 4 of the summary, as Chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA), said a notification issued here.
In move to curtail the decision making powers of the provinces in the matter related to irrigations and other operational matters of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and give more power to the central government, the Prime Minister has been empowered to appoint chairman of the water regulator.
The caretaker government had tried to restructure the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Act 1992, through an ordinance, however the move was foiled by the then president of Pakistan Arif Alvi who had rejected draft Amendment Act saying such a vital decision involving the provinces may not be taking in haste by the unrepresentative government.
The amendments would curtail the collective inter-provincial powers in decision-making on irrigation and other operational matters.
The decision to appoint Chairman IRSA by Prime Minister will deprive the provinces of holding the position of IRSA Chairman. However, the creation of the post of Vice Chairman IRSA, to be filled on rotation basis from amongst the provincial and federal members, has been proposed in the amendments.
Presently, the post of Chairman IRSA is held by five members representing the provinces and the federal government on an annual rotational basis.
Under the new amendments now the post of chairman is proposed to be filled directly by the Prime Minister, rather than federal government.
Chairman IRSA will be empowered to appoint Independent Experts Committee (IEC). The newly appointed Chairman IRSA would have overwhelming powers through the IEC in decision-making relating to the irrigation system.