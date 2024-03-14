Thursday, March 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM appoints retired bureaucrat as IRSA chairman

Fawad Yousafzai
March 14, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Prime Minister of Pakistan has appoint­ed a retired bureaucrat as the chairman of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA). 

The Prime Minister has seen and is pleased to appoint a retired BS-22 federal government officer, from the proposed pan­el at para 4 of the summary, as Chairman In­dus River System Authority (IRSA), said a notification issued here. 

In move to curtail the decision making powers of the provinces in the matter relat­ed to irrigations and other operational mat­ters of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and give more power to the central government, the Prime Minister has been empowered to appoint chairman of the wa­ter regulator.

The caretaker government had tried to re­structure the Indus River System Author­ity (IRSA) Act 1992, through an ordinance, however the move was foiled by the then president of Pakistan Arif Alvi who had re­jected draft Amendment Act saying such a vital decision involving the provinces may not be taking in haste by the unrepresenta­tive government.

Over 1.8m hampers delivered under Ramazan package in Punjab

The amendments would curtail the col­lective inter-provincial powers in deci­sion-making on irrigation and other opera­tional matters. 

The decision to appoint Chairman IRSA by Prime Minister will deprive the provinces of holding the position of IRSA Chairman. How­ever, the creation of the post of Vice Chair­man IRSA, to be filled on rotation basis from amongst the provincial and federal mem­bers, has been proposed in the amendments. 

Presently, the post of Chairman IRSA is held by five members representing the prov­inces and the federal government on an an­nual rotational basis.

Under the new amendments now the post of chairman is proposed to be filled direct­ly by the Prime Minister, rather than feder­al government.

Chairman IRSA will be empowered to appoint Independent Experts Committee (IEC). The newly appointed Chairman IRSA would have overwhelming powers through the IEC in decision-making relating to the irrigation system.

Security wall at Gwadar North Free Zone completes

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1710387179.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024