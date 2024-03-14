Thursday, March 14, 2024
PM forms body to present practical plan for cut in expenditures

Fawad Yousafzai
March 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Prime Minister has constituted a committee to present a practical plan for reduction in the expenditures of the federal government by considering pre­vious reports on downsizing, rightsizing, pension and Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The seven mem­bers’ committee, which will be headed by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commis­sion Jehanzeb Khan, has been tasked to submit its report within one week, said a notification issued here. In pursuance of the approval of the Prime Minster, the Committee is hereby constituted with immediate effect to present a practical plan for reduction in government expen­ditures, said the notification.

Besides Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, the committee comprises of Secretary Cabinet, Finance Division, Secretary I&P Rashid Mehmood Lan­garial, Dr Qaisar Bangali, Dr Farrukh Sal­eem and Dr Muhammad Naveed Iftikhar, it added. The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee shall be to take stock of all reports commissioned so far, in­cluding report of the National Austerity Committee notified by Finance Division, for institutional reforms etc. aimed at downsizing of the federal government, capture all the progress made so far in downsizing/rightsizing of federal gov­ernment, prepare strategy and imple­mentation plan for all remaining rec­ommendations with timelines and any other proposal (relating to PSDP, pen­sion scheme etc.) that can be helpful in reducing government expenditures. The Committee may co-opt any person from public/private sector, if deemed neces­sary, for the purposes of this task. The Committee shall submit its report within one week, for perusal/consideration of the Prime Minister. Cabinet Division shall provide support to the Committee.

