Thursday, March 14, 2024
President Zardari welcomes interaction between PM, CM KP

Web Desk
7:35 PM | March 14, 2024
National

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday welcomed the recent interaction between  Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

“It is high time we start thinking of working towards healing the divisions Pakistan has been going through”, he added.

The president said that he had always advocated for prioritising Pakistan above all else, and it was time we gave people hope in the democratic process by showing them it could work.

“This outreach is a good beginning”, he stated. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

