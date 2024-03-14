Presidential pendulum

As the United States of America approaches its general presi­dential election scheduled for No­vember this year, former Ameri­can President Donald Trump finds himself once again at the centre of the American news cycle. Trump is strongly positioned to be the Republican nominee, challenging Joe Biden. This scenario could un­fold as several states choose their preferred nominee.

Both men carry baggage into the race. President Biden’s approval ratings are currently at their low­est in American presidential histo­ry. Biden will have to combat nega­tive perceptions on various fronts, including immigration and the economy. Biden’s lack of experi­ence in foreign policy is evident as the war in Ukraine continues in­decisively. Moreover, his manage­ment of the ongoing crisis in Isra­el-Gaza has not been impressive. Biden’s close association with Is­raeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, marked by continued military and diplomatic support despite inter­national criticism, is viewed by some, including progressive Dem­ocrats, as unconditional.

On the other hand, Trump’s po­tential return after a four-year hia­tus raises alarm. He is perceived as an agent of chaos. This time around, Trump would likely embrace an au­tocratic stance, surrounding him­self with loyalists who share his scant regard for truth, law, and the constitution. Optimistic Amer­icans fear the exacerbation of so­cial division, racism, and violence. Once again, the world may need to guard against the unpredictability of a dealmaker who believes he can charm his way through the most complicated issues.

In the event of a rematch, nei­ther candidate faces an easy path to victory, and much can tran­spire over the next nine months. A rollercoaster ride lies ahead, with plenty of gaffes thrown in. It will be an open season for swipes, scandals, and ripples of uncertain­ty that will spread far and wide.

SHAFI AHMED KHOWAJA,

Hyderabad.