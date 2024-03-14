Presidential pendulum

As the United States of America approaches its general presidential election scheduled for November this year, former American President Donald Trump finds himself once again at the centre of the American news cycle. Trump is strongly positioned to be the Republican nominee, challenging Joe Biden. This scenario could unfold as several states choose their preferred nominee.
Both men carry baggage into the race. President Biden’s approval ratings are currently at their lowest in American presidential history. Biden will have to combat negative perceptions on various fronts, including immigration and the economy. Biden’s lack of experience in foreign policy is evident as the war in Ukraine continues indecisively. Moreover, his management of the ongoing crisis in Israel-Gaza has not been impressive. Biden’s close association with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, marked by continued military and diplomatic support despite international criticism, is viewed by some, including progressive Democrats, as unconditional.
On the other hand, Trump’s potential return after a four-year hiatus raises alarm. He is perceived as an agent of chaos. This time around, Trump would likely embrace an autocratic stance, surrounding himself with loyalists who share his scant regard for truth, law, and the constitution. Optimistic Americans fear the exacerbation of social division, racism, and violence. Once again, the world may need to guard against the unpredictability of a dealmaker who believes he can charm his way through the most complicated issues.
In the event of a rematch, neither candidate faces an easy path to victory, and much can transpire over the next nine months. A rollercoaster ride lies ahead, with plenty of gaffes thrown in. It will be an open season for swipes, scandals, and ripples of uncertainty that will spread far and wide.
SHAFI AHMED KHOWAJA,
Hyderabad.