PSX stays bearish, loses 753 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, shedding 753.26 points, a negative change of 1.16, closing at 64,048.44 points against 64,801.70 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 252,751,968 shares valuing Rs 9.247 billion were traded during the day as compared to 321,709,242 shares valuing Rs 10.857 billion the last day. Some 329 com­panies transacted their shares in the stock market; 52 of them recorded gains and 257 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged. The three top trading com­panies were Cnergyico PK with 19,852,025 shares at Rs 4.63 per share, Bank of Punjab with 18,744,663 shares with 6.02 per share and K-Electric Limited with 14,394,256 shares at Rs 4.40 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs 200.00 per share price, closing at Rs 21,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata Paki­stan Limited with a Rs 20.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1,670.00.