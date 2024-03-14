PTI receiving advices from jail to harm Pakistan: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was conspiring against Pakistan by giving a false narrative to the European Union.
“The spokespersons of PTI are getting instructions from jail to harm the country, but no one will be allowed to harm the economy,” he said while addressing his maiden press conference after assuming charge as Minister for Information and Broadcasting here.
Lashing out at the PTI leadership, the minister said that its conspiratorial elements were again trying to attack the country’s economy as in the past too, PTI did a heinous act by writing a letter to the IMF asking it not to enter into aloan agreement with the Pakistan government.
Tarar alleged that the founder of PTI had tried to make this country default but with the grace of Allah and Shehbaz Sharif’s personal interest, Pakistan entered into an agreement with the IMF.
He said now again the PTI leadership wanted to sabotage the agreement with the IMF through another letter.
He asked in what capacity they (PTI) are writing this letter to the IMF. “Protecting the state of Pakistan and the national interests is our first responsibility. Strategies and steps are being taken for revival of the economy,” Tarar maintained.
The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night for the improvement of the economy and daily he chaired three to four meetings on the economy only. He said Pakistan could earn precious foreign exchange if GSP plus status from EU continued, it would help create more job opportunities and strengthen rupee as a currency.
“If Pakistan has GSP plus status, foreign exchange will come, our exports will increase, rupee will become stable, inflation will be reduced and employment opportunities will be provided”, Ataullah Tarar remarked.
He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had started working on a strategy to deal with the challenges faced by the economy as soon as he assumed office. He said it was an honour that yesterday, Bloomberg magazine mentioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding his potential for betterment of Pakistan’s economy. The minister said that Bloomberg also termed the choice of Muhammad Aurangzeb as finance minister as the best choice who as an economist had vast experience at global level. Tarar said that Bloomberg also mentioned the policies of the Prime Minister for revival of the economy.
Replying to a question, he said that these elements were contacting the European Union and asking them to withdraw the GSP plus status, which was tantamount to a conspiracy and nefarious attempt to make the poor people of Pakistan suffer.