PTI receiving advices from jail to harm Pakistan: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Ataul­lah Tarar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was conspiring against Paki­stan by giving a false narrative to the European Union.

“The spokespersons of PTI are getting instructions from jail to harm the country, but no one will be allowed to harm the economy,” he said while addressing his maiden press conference after assuming charge as Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting here.

Lashing out at the PTI lead­ership, the minister said that its conspiratorial elements were again trying to attack the country’s economy as in the past too, PTI did a heinous act by writing a letter to the IMF asking it not to enter into aloan agreement with the Paki­stan government.

Tarar alleged that the found­er of PTI had tried to make this country default but with the grace of Allah and Shehbaz Sharif’s personal interest, Paki­stan entered into an agreement with the IMF.

He said now again the PTI leadership wanted to sabotage the agreement with the IMF through another letter.

He asked in what capacity they (PTI) are writing this letter to the IMF. “Protecting the state of Pakistan and the national in­terests is our first responsi­bility. Strategies and steps are being taken for revival of the economy,” Tarar maintained.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night for the improvement of the econo­my and daily he chaired three to four meetings on the econ­omy only. He said Pakistan could earn precious foreign ex­change if GSP plus status from EU continued, it would help cre­ate more job opportunities and strengthen rupee as a currency.

“If Pakistan has GSP plus sta­tus, foreign exchange will come, our exports will increase, ru­pee will become stable, infla­tion will be reduced and em­ployment opportunities will be provided”, Ataullah Tarar re­marked.

He said that Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif had started working on a strategy to deal with the challenges faced by the economy as soon as he assumed office. He said it was an honour that yesterday, Bloomberg mag­azine mentioned Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif regarding his potential for betterment of Pakistan’s economy. The min­ister said that Bloomberg also termed the choice of Muham­mad Aurangzeb as finance min­ister as the best choice who as an economist had vast experi­ence at global level. Tarar said that Bloomberg also mentioned the policies of the Prime Minis­ter for revival of the economy.

Replying to a question, he said that these elements were con­tacting the European Union and asking them to withdraw the GSP plus status, which was tantamount to a conspiracy and nefarious attempt to make the poor people of Pakistan suffer.