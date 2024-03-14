Thursday, March 14, 2024
PTI, SIC demand immediate termination of cases against former PM

Web Desk
7:30 PM | March 14, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) core committee has demanded immediate termination of cases against the PTI founder.

In a meeting of core committee of both the parties held Thursday, three-point agenda was discussed.

Legal team of PTI founder briefed the core committee about progress in the cases against the PTI founder and also discussed the security concerns about Bushra Bibi.

The committee was told that vote recounting had been started and the PTI won seats were being deliberately declared as the lost seats.

Upon this the committee urged the authorities concerned to take immediate notice of the issue. 

