‘Punjab govt committed to enhance health sector’

LAHORE - Punjab Minis­ter for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Sal­man Rafique reiterated the gov­ernment’s commitment to en­hancing the health sector.

In a series of meetings held at his office on Wednesday, he em­phasised the inclusion of all stake­holders in the process to ensure effective reforms.

Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister Rafique affirmed the government’s dedication to providing better health facilities to the public. Improving the con­ditions of government hospitals across Punjab stands as a top pri­ority on the agenda.

He pledged to present a compre­hensive report to the Chief Minis­ter after conducting thorough vis­its to government hospitals, aiming to address public concerns and en­hance service delivery. Expressing gratitude for the trust bestowed upon them by the people, the min­ister vowed to uphold his faith and deliver on the government’s prom­ises of genuine public service.

Furthermore, the minister high­lighted the government’s proac­tive approach towards address­ing the issues faced by the medical community, promising swift ac­tion on priority matters.

In a separate development, Min­ister Salman Rafique met a delega­tion from the Young Doctors Asso­ciation (YDA), comprising Dr Atif Majid, Dr Shoaib Niazi, Dr Jafar, Dr Kashif, Dr Hamza, Dr Salman Ha­sib, and others. This collaboration underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging inter­national expertise in its efforts to enhance healthcare services.

As the government embarks on its mission to improve the health sector, the minister expressed hope for divine guidance in serv­ing Pakistan and its people with sincerity and dedication.