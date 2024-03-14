Rain disrupts power supply from 50 feeders

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday said that intermittent rains in the provincial metropolis Peshawar and other parts of the province have disrupted power supply from 50 feeders in Peshawar, Khyber and Swat circles.
According to the spokesman of PESCO, 10 feeders tripped in Peshawar Circle, 25 in Khyber Circle and 15 in Swat Circle. He added that PESCO field staff was put on high alert and directed to restore the power supply immediately in case of fault. The official said that ensuring uninterrupted power supply during Sehr and Iftar was a top priority.