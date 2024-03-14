Rain disrupts power supply from 50 feeders

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Electric Supply Compa­ny (PESCO) on Wednesday said that intermittent rains in the pro­vincial metropolis Peshawar and other parts of the province have disrupted power supply from 50 feeders in Peshawar, Khyber and Swat circles.

According to the spokesman of PESCO, 10 feeders tripped in Pe­shawar Circle, 25 in Khyber Cir­cle and 15 in Swat Circle. He add­ed that PESCO field staff was put on high alert and directed to re­store the power supply immedi­ately in case of fault. The official said that ensuring uninterrupted power supply during Sehr and If­tar was a top priority.