Thursday, March 14, 2024
Sargodha Police foil underage marriage attempt

14-year-old girl’s marriage was arranged with 70-yead-old man in exchange of Rs60,000

Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  The Sillanwali Police foiled an un­derage marriage held at Chak No 149/150 NB, here on Wednesday. 

According to a spokesperson, Mu­hammad Murad had arranged the marriage of his daughter Musarat Bibi (14) with an elderly man Allah Baksh (70) resident of Kot Mossa in exchange of Rs60,000 cash.

The police, on a tip off, raided the house and foiled an underage mar­riage attempt. The team arrested the groom, father of a girl and relatives— Muhammad Abeel, Muhammad Khan, Abdul Shakoor and Gulshan. 

The police also registered an FIR against the accused under the Child Marriage Restriction Act-2019.

Our Staff Reporter

