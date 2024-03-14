Sargodha Police foil underage marriage attempt

SARGODHA - The Sillanwali Police foiled an un­derage marriage held at Chak No 149/150 NB, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, Mu­hammad Murad had arranged the marriage of his daughter Musarat Bibi (14) with an elderly man Allah Baksh (70) resident of Kot Mossa in exchange of Rs60,000 cash.

The police, on a tip off, raided the house and foiled an underage mar­riage attempt. The team arrested the groom, father of a girl and relatives— Muhammad Abeel, Muhammad Khan, Abdul Shakoor and Gulshan.

The police also registered an FIR against the accused under the Child Marriage Restriction Act-2019.