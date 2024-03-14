SC instructs PEMRA to review decision of fine on TV channels

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday set aside the deci­sion of PEMRA in which it had imposed a fine worth Rs one million each on 29 TV channels for running the wrong news content in 2017. The court in­structed the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to review the matter within three months on show-cause notices issued to the said new channels. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, hearing the appeals of TV channels, remarked that ap­parently the committee formed by PEMRA was not authorized to take such action.