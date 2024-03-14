Thursday, March 14, 2024
SC issues written order regarding hearing on journalists’ case

Agencies
March 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday is­sued written order regard­ing hearing of a case per­taining to the FIA’s notices to journalists on alleged anti-judiciary campaign. The four pages order is­sued by the top court said that the reports of FIA and police regarding attacks on journalists are not sat­isfactory. It directed the FIA and police to submit detailed reports again. It said that the Supreme Court or the Registrar Of­fice did not ask for any ac­tion against any journalist. The name of the judiciary was wrongly used in the notices issued to journal­ists. The FIA notices have given a wrong impression that the court was taking action against journalists.

Agencies

