SECP holds meetings on digitisation of insurance sector

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held meetings with the insurance companies i.e. life and non-life separately, on digitization of the insurance sector in Pakistan. Commissioner Insurance, Aamir Khan while prioritizing the growth and expansion of the insurance sector, as evident from the launch of a 5-year Strategic Plan targeting an inclusive, innovative, and sound insurance industry by 2028, highlighted innovation, digitalization, and data accessibility as core objectives of the plan. He apprised the industry’s representatives of the initiatives taken by SECP at digitalization front and SECP’s engagement with the insurance companies to launch an insurance policy finder and an auto insurance repository to facilitate policy tracking and enforce compulsory motor third-party insurance. He also shed light on the industry’s role in leveraging technology for improved customer journey and organizational efficiency and sought input from the participants for further advancements. The representatives of life insurance companies highlighted the issues in existing regulations which were formulated with respect to physical distribution of saving products and currently acts as hinderance to digital distribution of the same products. The representatives of non-life insurance companies emphasized the need of availability of data repositories, implementation of compulsory insurance, collaborations and information sharing for enhanced digitization of insurance sector, to pave way towards increased insurance penetration.