SECP holds meetings on digitisation of insurance sector

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held meetings with the insur­ance companies i.e. life and non-life separately, on digitization of the insur­ance sector in Pakistan. Commissioner Insurance, Aamir Khan while priori­tizing the growth and ex­pansion of the insurance sector, as evident from the launch of a 5-year Strate­gic Plan targeting an in­clusive, innovative, and sound insurance industry by 2028, highlighted inno­vation, digitalization, and data accessibility as core objectives of the plan. He apprised the industry’s representatives of the ini­tiatives taken by SECP at digitalization front and SECP’s engagement with the insurance companies to launch an insurance policy finder and an auto insurance repository to fa­cilitate policy tracking and enforce compulsory motor third-party insurance. He also shed light on the in­dustry’s role in leveraging technology for improved customer journey and or­ganizational efficiency and sought input from the participants for further advancements. The repre­sentatives of life insurance companies highlighted the issues in existing regula­tions which were formu­lated with respect to phys­ical distribution of saving products and currently acts as hinderance to digi­tal distribution of the same products. The representa­tives of non-life insurance companies emphasized the need of availability of data repositories, imple­mentation of compulsory insurance, collaborations and information sharing for enhanced digitization of insurance sector, to pave way towards increased in­surance penetration.