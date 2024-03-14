Security tightened for Taraveeh

SUKKUR - Se­nior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh on Wednesday directed all police officials to arrange their ‘Iftari’ with those policemen performing duties at various pickets in the city. Addressing the policemen here dur­ing his visit to different Masjids, the SSP directed to ensure foolproof se­curity arrangements in the Sukkur during the month of Ramadan, es­pecially during Taraveeh and prayers. He directed all heads of police sta­tions to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their respective ar­eas. He asked Deputy Superintendents of Po­lice (DSPs) to monitor security duties. Police­men are also performing duties at busy shopping centers and public places to keep a vigilant eye on car and motorcycle lift­ers and criminals while special police teams are also patrolling the vari­ous areas besides special checking at entry as well as exit points of the city.