Security wall at Gwadar North Free Zone completes

ISLAMABAD - The construc­tion of the 8km-long boundary wall around Gwadar North Free Zone (Phase II) has been finally completed.

It is a landmark security pro­ject that will make sure safety at the north and the south side of Gwadar North Free Zone (Phase II) spreading over 2,221 acres of land, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday

The 14-feet high security ce­mented-wall starts from Gwa­dar Fish harbour and ends at Koh-e-Mehdi (famous mountain of Gwadar), around five kilometres away from Gwadar Port. The wall runs along the six-lane Eastbay Expressway.

Alongside the Security wall, Gwa­dar Free Zone North Phase (II) is going to be equipped with all allied services including telecom cabling, sewerage pipes, power transmis­sion lines, road networks and po­table water supply lines.

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) is responsible to provide all such al­lied facilities till entry of Gwadar Free Zone North (Phase II).

GPA official Dawood Baloch told Gwadar Pro that work is afoot on expeditious way to provide all al­lied utilities and enmities in the North Free Zone.

COPHC official said that comple­tion of security wall will work as shot in the arms of companies ei­ther starting operation or flexing their muscles to roll out formal functions in the North Free Zone.

Recently Agven Fertilizer Com­pany on 10 acres of land has be­gun its test operation in Gwadar North Free Zone. Agven private limited is the first investor that has set up an industry in Gwadar North Free Zone.

It is first of its kind in Gwadar in terms of both size and manufac­turing product.