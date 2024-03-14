Thursday, March 14, 2024
SFA discards 700 litres adulterated milk

March 14, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   A team of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) led by Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso during a raid, has discarded 700 liters of substandard milk which was being transported from Dadu to Hyderabad. The Deputy Director Fida Hus­sain Khoso said that strict action was being carried out on the directives of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain. He warned the traders selling adulterated food items to avoid using il­legal tactics otherwise strin­gent action would be taken against violators under Sindh Food Authority Act.

