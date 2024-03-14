Thursday, March 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging during Ramazan crackdown

APP
March 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA  -  Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arsa­lan Chaudhary cracked down on profiteers in Lar­kana city during the month of Ramadan. He visited various areas including Pakistani Chowk, Fish mar­ket, Subzi Market, and others to ensure that prices were being controlled. The Chief Secretary Sindh had issued special directions to control prices during Ra­madan, leading the inspectors to take action against shopkeepers who were overcharging for vegetables and fruits. A total of 10 shopkeepers were fined a total of rupees 17,500 for charging excessive prices. Furthermore, a hotel that was open during morning hours was fined five thousand rupees and instructed to open only at the time of Iftar. The Assistant Com­missioner warned all traders and shopkeepers to ad­here to the prices set by the market committee for Ra­madan, threatening strict action including fines and shop closures for those who raised prices. Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Chaudhary emphasized that no one would be allowed to charge higher prices dur­ing Ramadan, and warned all shopkeepers to follow price controls or face consequences for profiteering.

Peace, security not to be compromised under any circumstances : Law Minister

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1710310416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024