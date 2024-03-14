Shopkeepers fined for overcharging during Ramazan crackdown

LARKANA - Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arsa­lan Chaudhary cracked down on profiteers in Lar­kana city during the month of Ramadan. He visited various areas including Pakistani Chowk, Fish mar­ket, Subzi Market, and others to ensure that prices were being controlled. The Chief Secretary Sindh had issued special directions to control prices during Ra­madan, leading the inspectors to take action against shopkeepers who were overcharging for vegetables and fruits. A total of 10 shopkeepers were fined a total of rupees 17,500 for charging excessive prices. Furthermore, a hotel that was open during morning hours was fined five thousand rupees and instructed to open only at the time of Iftar. The Assistant Com­missioner warned all traders and shopkeepers to ad­here to the prices set by the market committee for Ra­madan, threatening strict action including fines and shop closures for those who raised prices. Assistant Commissioner Arsalan Chaudhary emphasized that no one would be allowed to charge higher prices dur­ing Ramadan, and warned all shopkeepers to follow price controls or face consequences for profiteering.