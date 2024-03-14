Sialkot DC urges Population Welfare Dept to spearhead efforts for societal prosperity

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot, Muhammad Zulqarnain, emphasised the pivotal role of the Population Welfare Department in curbing the es­calating population growth and fostering aware­ness for building prosperous families. Addressing the District Coordination Committee meeting, he underscored the significance of managing family size to adequately cater to the nutritional, edu­cational, and other essential needs of children, thereby fostering a healthier society. During the session held at the DC office committee room, co­ordination committee members, comprising of­ficials from the Population Department and Dis­trict Health Authority, deliberated on strategies to promote family planning initiatives effectively. DC Zulqarnain emphasised the need to digitally map all family health centres in Sialkot district on platforms like Google Maps, facilitating easy ac­cess to essential healthcare services for citizens.

Furthermore, he commended the Population Welfare Department’s comprehensive awareness campaigns aimed at highlighting the benefits of smaller family sizes. Tahir Majeed Kapur, former President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, echoed the importance of resource management for addressing economic chal­lenges and fostering national development. The meeting, attended by officials from Population and Health Departments of Sialkot, concluded with a renewed commitment to collaborative ef­forts in ensuring the well-being and prosperity of the community.

ABOUT 22,257 DESERVING FAMILIESGET RATION BAGS IN SIALKOT

Ration bags were delivered to 22,257 deserv­ing families in Sialkot district at their doorsteps under the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Nigehban Ramazan Package”. The ration package will be delivered to more than 118,000 families during the first ten days of Ramazan and for this the district administration and the community will have to work together. This was stated by the Chairman District Com­mittee for Monitoring “Nigehban Ramzan Pack­age and Suthra Punjab” Chaudhry Tariq Subhani while addressing a meeting held at the DC office. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain said that the distribution of “Nige­hban Ramazan Package” was going on success­fully while the verification of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) lists was going on simultaneously.