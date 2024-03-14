Thursday, March 14, 2024
SIC to move Supreme Court against PHC verdict on reserved seats

Web Desk
7:31 PM | March 14, 2024
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said that they would challenge the Peshawar High Court order regarding the reserved seats in the Supreme Court.

The PHC Thursday turned down PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council's plea for reserved seats in the assemblies.

Speaking to the media, the PTI leader said that a rally will be held on March 23. The venue will be announced tomorrow. He also alleged that attempts were being made to defeat the winning candidates of PTI through the recounting of votes.

Gohar Ali Khan said that there will be a request from the Supreme Court to form a larger bench on reserved seats. Without these seats the parliament cannot be completed, Gohar asserted. 

