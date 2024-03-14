Sindh cabinet fixes wheat procurement target at 0.9m tonnes for Rs4,000 per 40kg

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the first meeting of his new cabinet decided a wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons for Rs4,000 per 40-kg. The cabinet ex­pressed its reservations about the ap­pointment of the Chairman of the Indus Rivers System Authority (IRSA), stating that it violates the water accord.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial minis­ters – Sharjeel Memon, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Sardar Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Zia Lan­jar, Mohammad Bux Mahar, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Zulfiqar Shah, Advi­sors- Babal Khan Bahyo, Ehsan Mazari, Najmi Alam, Advisors, new Chief Sec­retary Asif Hyder Shah, Advocate Gen­eral, Prosecutor General, and others.

The Cabinet believed that the chair­man of IRSA should be selected from among the members of the provinces or the federal government. No one from outside could be appointed as chairman of IRSA, and doing so would be a clear violation of the accord.

WHEAT

Minister Food Jam Khan Shoro told the meeting a stock of 400,000 tons of wheat is available with the depart­ment. He suggested that the depart­ment has 800,000 bags of bardana/bags, therefore the wheat target may be fixed at 800,000. The department after deliberations and discussions de­cided to fix a target of 900,000 of wheat to be procured for the crop 2023-24 at a support price of Rs4000 per 40 kg.

The CM directed the food depart­ment to procure 100,000 bags/ bar­dana and mobilise food department teams to start procurement of the wheat at the earliest.

PRICE CONTROL

Commissioner Karachi Saleem Ra­jput briefing the cabinet on the initia­tive taken to control prices of edible items, particularly during the holy month of Ramzan said that the dis­trict administration was conducting raids to control prices. The district administration from March 6, 2024, onwards conducted 1500 raids, reg­istered 1,150 cases, sealed 14 shops, and recovered Rs7.14 million fine. The chief minister directed his cabi­net members to start conducting sur­prise visits to the markets to control the prices. “I want the notified prices to be ensured in the market,” the CM said and added the raids against the hoarders must continue.

LAW & ORDER

Minister Home Zia Lanjar and IG Po­lice Riffat Mukhtar briefing the cabi­net said that from January 1 to March 12, 2024, some 274 murders, 84 cases of kidnapping for ransom and 30 cas­es of extortion were reported in the entire province. The police registered 2921 cases of crime against persons, 6486 against property, 4517 local and special law, 163 accidents, and 4643 miscellaneous. The cabinet was told that compared to last year street crime cases in Karachi decreased by 4.18 per cent. At this, the CM said that the crime rates vary month to month and night has come down, but the im­pact of its reduction has not been felt by the people of this city. He directed the Home Minister to make the SHOs and SSPs of the area accountable. It may be noted that 7822 cases of street crime in Karachi were recorded in January 2024, 5876 in February and 2234 in March (till 12 March).

KIDNAPPING FOR RANSOM

The cabinet was told that out of 78 cases of kidnapping, 49 have been re­covered and 29 were still outstanding. Out of 29 kidnapping cases, six belong to Ghotki, nine to Shikarpur, and 14 to Kashmore. It was pointed out that the kidnapping cases have increased due to tribal feuds. At this, the CM directed the Home Minister to involve a few ministers, district administration and the police to resolve tribal feuds at the earliest. He added that the kidnapping of innocent people for ransom was unacceptable and strict action must be taken against the dacoits.

NARCOTICS

The CM was told that an operation against the drug mafia was in prog­ress and most of the drug peddlers and addicts were involved in street crime. He directed the police to take strict action against the drug mafia and strengthen vigilance.