Sindh Governor upholds Inter Board Chairman’s punishment for sexual harassment

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has declined an appeal against the punishment of Chairman Inter Board involved in sexual harassment, reaffirming the seriousness with which such cases are being handled in the province. According to a spokesper­son, Naseem Memon, the Chairman Inter Board, had sought clemency from the Governor to over­turn the sentence imposed on him. However, Gov­ernor Sindh has ordered an inquiry into the matter while upholding the original decision, reflecting a commitment to justice and accountability.

Despite the confirmation of the sentence by the Governor, Chairman Inter Board Naseem Memon continues to hold his position. This decision fol­lows a previous ruling by the provincial ombuds­man, who had sentenced Memon to dismissal and imposed a fine for his involvement in harassing a female teacher. The caretaker chief minister had subsequently dismissed Memon from the Larkana board based on the ombudsman’s decision.

The Governor’s stance underscores the unwav­ering resolve of Sindh’s authorities to address in­stances of sexual harassment and ensure account­ability for such misconduct. By upholding the punishment, the government sends a clear mes­sage that individuals in positions of authority will be held accountable for their actions, regardless of their status or influence.