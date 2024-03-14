Thursday, March 14, 2024
Sukkur ASP holds open door policy to address public concerns

APP
March 14, 2024
SUKKUR  -   The newly-appointed Assis­tant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sukkur, Mu­hammad Usman Khan has initiated an outreach program through social media to address citizens’ concerns. With a focus on enhancing public safety and expediting complaint resolution, the ASP city, on Wednesday empha­sized that his office doors are open to residents. This proactive approach to engaging with the com­munity has been posi­tively received, as citizens are encouraged to dis­cuss security issues and seek assistance for vari­ous concerns, including justice and safety. Urban circles have expressed satisfaction with Khan’s commitment to address­ing citizen needs.

