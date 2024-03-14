Sweeping EU rules on AI to pass final hurdle

STRASBOURG - EU lawmakers approved wide-ranging rules on Wednesday to govern Artificial Intelligence (AI), including powerful systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, marking the final major hurdle before formal adoption. Senior European Union officials say the rules, first proposed in 2021, will protect citizens from the possible risks while also fostering innovation on the continent. Brussels has sprinted to pass the new law since OpenAI’s Microsoft-backed ChatGPT arrived on the scene in late 2022, unleashing a new global AI race. There was a burst of excitement for generative AI as ChatGPT could spew out eloquent text within seconds, including poems and essays, as well as pass medical exams.