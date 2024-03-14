Swiatek surges at Indian Wells to book quarterfinal with Wozniacki

INDIAN WELLS - Top seed Iga Swiatek swatted aside Yulia Putintseva 6-1 6-2 to set up an Indian Wells quarterfinal clash with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki. Swiatek got off to a slow start and saved four break points in the third game before finding her groove. The Pole then raced to a 5-1 lead, prompting Putintseva to throw her racket to the floor in frustration, before wrapping the opener up in less than 30 minutes. Swiatek made early inroads in the second set and while Putintseva started going for her shots more the 22-year-old world number one proved too strong for her Kazakh opponent. Wozniacki eased past fellow mother Angelique Kerber 6-4 6-2 earlier in the day. Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-1 and next meets another Russian in Anastasia Potapova, who beat Jasmine Paolini 7-5 0-6 6-3.