Swiatek surges at Indian Wells to book quarterfinal with Wozniacki

INDIAN WELLS - Top seed Iga Swiatek swat­ted aside Yulia Putintseva 6-1 6-2 to set up an Indian Wells quarterfinal clash with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki. Swiatek got off to a slow start and saved four break points in the third game before finding her groove. The Pole then raced to a 5-1 lead, prompting Pu­tintseva to throw her racket to the floor in frustration, be­fore wrapping the opener up in less than 30 minutes. Swi­atek made early inroads in the second set and while Pu­tintseva started going for her shots more the 22-year-old world number one proved too strong for her Kazakh op­ponent. Wozniacki eased past fellow mother Angelique Ker­ber 6-4 6-2 earlier in the day. Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk de­feated Anastasia Pavlyuchen­kova 6-4 6-1 and next meets another Russian in Anastasia Potapova, who beat Jasmine Paolini 7-5 0-6 6-3.