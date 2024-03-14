Three policemen booked for shooting traders

FAISALABAD - Three police officials, including incharge post Sabzi Mandi Sadhar, were booked on a charge of injuring two traders in a fake encounter in Thikriwala police limits. Police Spokesperson Nawaz said on Wednesday that three traders were traveling on a motorcycle when incharge police post Sabzi Mandi Assistant Sub-Inspector Wajid with his team signaled them to stop on Jhang Road. The motorcyclists did not stop and policemen chased them besides opening firing on them. As a result, two motorcyclists, including Wakeel Ahmad and Aziz Ullah Pathan, received injuries. On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Ali Zia directed the superintendent of police Iqbal division to probe the matter and submit its report. Thikriwala police registered a case against three police officials, including ASI Wajid, Head Constable Ajmal and Constable Waleed on a complaint of Munir Ahmad Pathan.
FAISALABAD POLICE ARREST FOUR DACOITS
The district police claimed to arrest four dacoits, here on Wednesday. A police spokesman said here that a police team on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No 409-GB and nabbed four outlaws including Arshad, etc.
The police recovered illegal weapons, looted currency, mobile phones, motorcycle and other items from their possession. Further investigation was underway.
EIGHT INJURED IN FIRE CUM ROOF COLLAPSE INCIDENT
Eight people including three minors sustained multiple injuries in fire cum roof collapse incident here in a house situated at Chak No 202-RB Ghatti, Jhumra Road on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 spokesman said that gas cylinder caught fire due to leakage and blew up, resulting in roof collapse. As a result, Asad Mushtaq (33), Qaisar Mushtaq (35), Firdous Qaisar (7), Usman Qaisar(2), Fazal Muhammad (60), Ali Hassan (40), Raheela Ali Hassan (28) and Abbas Ali Hassan (6) received injuries.
On getting information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out the victims under the debris. The injured were shifted to Allied Hospital after providing first aid. Millat Town police launched investigation.