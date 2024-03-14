Three policemen booked for shooting traders

FAISALABAD - Three police officials, including incharge post Sabzi Mandi Sadhar, were booked on a charge of injur­ing two traders in a fake encoun­ter in Thikriwala police limits. Po­lice Spokesperson Nawaz said on Wednesday that three traders were traveling on a motorcycle when incharge police post Sabzi Mandi As­sistant Sub-Inspector Wajid with his team signaled them to stop on Jhang Road. The motorcyclists did not stop and policemen chased them besides opening firing on them. As a result, two motorcyclists, including Wakeel Ahmad and Aziz Ullah Pathan, re­ceived injuries. On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Ali Zia directed the superintendent of police Iqbal division to probe the matter and submit its report. Thikriwala police registered a case against three po­lice officials, including ASI Wajid, Head Constable Ajmal and Consta­ble Waleed on a complaint of Munir Ahmad Pathan.

FAISALABAD POLICE ARREST FOUR DACOITS

The district police claimed to ar­rest four dacoits, here on Wednesday. A police spokesman said here that a police team on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No 409-GB and nabbed four outlaws including Arshad, etc.

The police recovered illegal weap­ons, looted currency, mobile phones, motorcycle and other items from their possession. Further investiga­tion was underway.

EIGHT INJURED IN FIRE CUM ROOF COLLAPSE INCIDENT

Eight people including three mi­nors sustained multiple injuries in fire cum roof collapse incident here in a house situated at Chak No 202-RB Ghatti, Jhumra Road on Wednes­day. Rescue 1122 spokesman said that gas cylinder caught fire due to leakage and blew up, resulting in roof collapse. As a result, Asad Mushtaq (33), Qaisar Mushtaq (35), Firdous Qaisar (7), Usman Qaisar(2), Fazal Muhammad (60), Ali Hassan (40), Raheela Ali Hassan (28) and Abbas Ali Hassan (6) received injuries.

On getting information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out the victims under the debris. The injured were shifted to Allied Hos­pital after providing first aid. Millat Town police launched investigation.