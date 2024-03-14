Tree plantation drive in full swing in KP economic zones

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Economic Zones Devel­opment and Management Com­pany (KP-EZDMC) has planned the plantation of the saplings of 14400 trees mostly fruit-bearing plants in its 11 economic zones and one export processing zone.

In this connection, the Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak, an olive sap­ling at the Industrialists Facili­tation Centre (IFC) of Peshawar Economic Zone to inaugurate the plantation drive in the zone here on Wednesday.

Besides, Fakhar-e-Alam (Chief Zone Management), Ishfaq Afri­di (Head Department of Planning & Support), Sajid Nawaz Khattak (Zone Manager) and other offi­cials of Peshawar Economic Zone were also present on the occasion.

Similar tree plantation drives have already been launched at the Hattar and Jalozai Econom­ic Zones. The purpose of the drive is the promotion of environmental friendliness and beautification of the zone.

The initiative not only aims to contribute to a greener and healthier Pakistan but also has garnered support from the Indus­trialists Associations of all Eco­nomic Zones for ensuring success­ful implementation of the drive.

Under the plan, 3000 saplings would be planted at DI Khan Eco­nomic Zone followed by 2000 sap­lings at Peshawar, Hattar and Ga­doon Economic Zones each and 1000 each at Nowshera, Jalozai and Mohmand EZs respectively.