Thursday, March 14, 2024
Trump, Biden set to clinch enough votes for presidential nomination

Agencies
March 14, 2024
ATLANTA  -  Joe Biden and Donald Trump eyed unassailable leads in their sepa­rate presidential nomination rac­es in primary voting Tuesday that included Georgia -- a US swing state where Trump faces trial over an alleged conspiracy to steal the last election.

The pair are heading for a rerun of their 2020 showdown in Novem­ber, as the Democratic president has not faced a serious primary challenge while his Republican ri­val and predecessor saw off his re­maining competition in last week’s “Super Tuesday” voting. Georgia -- along with contests in Hawaii, Washington and Mississippi -- were offering a combined 161 delegates on the Republican side, and the un­opposed Trump needs 137 of those to put the race mathematically be­yond reach.

Georgia was long reliably Republi­can but has become more competi­tive and is now seen as crucial to any candidate’s White House ambitions.

Trump is campaigning on sweep­ing reform of what he calls Biden’s “horror show” immigration policies, despite successfully pressuring Re­publicans to block the toughest pack­age of border security negotiated in Congress for decades.

The issue has become a flash­point in Georgia due to the recent murder of nursing student Laken Riley, allegedly by an undocument­ed migrant.

“We’re looking at open borders and we’re looking at inflation. Those two issues (have) already had people pretty agitated in Geor­gia,” Republican Brad Raffensperg­er, the state’s top elections official, told Fox News.

“But that brutal murder... just re­ally took it to a whole different level. People are furious here in Georgia.”

The contests have renewed scru­tiny of Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia -- a state he lost to Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes -- as he eyes a third run for the White House.

The push led to one of the four in­dictments he faces, setting the stage for a year of unprecedented drama as the 77-year-old tries to juggle mul­tiple court appearances and another election campaign.

