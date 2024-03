PESHAWAR - Mardan City Police, led by SHO Mukadam Khan on Wednesday conducted a suc­cessful operation against drug dealers, resulting in the arrest of two female drug smugglers.

The arrested individuals, identi­fied as Shumaila and Gulfam, res­idents of Ternab Charsadda, were apprehended while attempting to smuggle drugs to Punjab.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotics Act at the City Police Station.