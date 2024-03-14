The silent spectator role of the United Nations since Israel’s October 7 offensive on Gaza has angered many countries around the world. Pakistan has also come forward to raise the lack of transparency in the UN and to criticise the exclusiv­ity the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) enjoy. Speaking in the open debate at UN head­quarters, Pakistan’s Usman Jadoon rightly took the opportunity to point to the selective implementation of UN resolutions. Im­portant to note here that enabled by the pseudo-divine veto, the US has publicly said no to a ceasefire in Gaza, thrice.

The UN was designed to be a failure, some will argue, and right­ly so. The veto of the P5 has unsettled many countries over the years. But the way the UN’s efficacy and credibility have been shaken up by the US’s blind nod to Israel’s aggression is unpar­alleled in all these years where one could at least believe that the world body stands to protect rights and freedoms. From Pramila Patten’s bogus report on October 7 mass rape to the US (and oth­ers) withdrawing funding to the UN body for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the UN’s increasing redundancy has become obvious.

Inability to enforce the will of the majority of the world against the preferences of the few war-mongers, the UN’s paralysis in resolving longstanding conflicts is perhaps a slow death. From Kashmir to Palestine, the advocacy of many countries has been put at a disadvantage just because five countries have the power to veto. Many countries are now pushing for reforms in the UN, especially the UNSC, which might entail abolishing the veto alto­gether. Malaysia has recently called for ending the veto, especial­ly in cases of mass atrocities and genocide.

A stagnant approach to protracted conflicts and disputes that threaten the world’s peace is proof enough that the UN requires structural reforms. The League of Nations had to sack up be­cause it could not prevent war. Today, the UN stands still in the face of conflicts, mass oppression, and genocide. But those on the right side of history are not ready to be silent spectators.