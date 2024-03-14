USA to host Canada, Bangladesh in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup

The United States of America will host Canada for a five-match T20I series in April, followed by a three-game T20I series against Bangladesh in the leadup to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

USA, the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024, will be readying themselves for the global megaevent with eight high-stake T20Is in April and May. Canada will tour first, and feature in a five T20I series all set to be played in Houston, Texas from April 7. Bangladesh will tour next month in May in an intense three-match T20I series. These matches will also be hosted in Houston, Texas.

The lineup of matches was confirmed after discussions between the host board with Cricket Canada, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and ICC. These tours aim to strengthen USA Cricket's bilateral ties with respective boards and offer more playing opportunities for its teams in the future.

SCHEDULE FOR T20I SERIES AGAINST CANADA:

7 April, 1st T20I, PVCC, Houston, Texas

9 April, 2nd T20I, PVCC, Houston, Texas

10 April, 3rd T20I, PVCC, Houston, Texas

12 April, 4th T20I, PVCC, Houston, Texas

13 April, 5th T20I, PVCC, Houston, Texas

SCHEDULE FOR T20I SERIES WITH BANGLADESH:

21st May, 1st T20I, PVCC, Houston, Texas

23rd May, 2nd T20I, PVCC, Houston, Texas

25th May, 3rd T20I, PVCC, Houston, Texas