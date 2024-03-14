Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas to jail on 14-day physical remand in a vio­lent protest case registered at Anarkali Police Station.

Earlier, the police produced the MPA before ATC Judge Ar­shad Javed on expiry of his two-day physical remand.

The police requested the court to extend the physical remand for obtaining CCTV footage and photo gramat­ic test.

However the defence coun­sel opposed the remand term, and pleaded with the court to discharge his client.

The court, after hearing ar­guments of the parties, sent the MPA to jail on judicial re­mand and ordered for produc­ing him on March 26.

Anarkali police had reg­istered a case against Hafiz Farhat Abbas and others on charges of terrorism, tortur­ing police officials, firing, interference in government matters and others during a violent protest held last Sunday.